SUP race competitors show skills on Donghu lake in Wuhan

Ecns.cn) 15:35, December 14, 2021

Competitors steer their stand-up paddle (SUP) boards at an intense race on the Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec 13, 2021. (China News Service/Zhang Chang)

The 2021 China Paddle board club league and National U series finals, which consisted of the U15 age group and Open Group, were held on the Donghu Lake on Monday.

