Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity

Xinhua) 11:27, March 21, 2022

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the ceiling of a bookstore in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chao)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows an interior view of Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chuanqi)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows people visiting the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2019. (Xinhua/Ma Xiaodong)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, and the National Aquatics Center, also known as the Ice Cube, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a residential house in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows an architecture in the Universal Beijing Resort, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Tian Chenxu)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a turret of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the Beijing Olympic Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Tu Ming)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows an architecture of the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a man taking photos in the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows people visiting the Prince Kung's Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows people visiting the Art Museum of the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Cui Bowen)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows an architecture of the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a visitor taking photos at the Phoenix Center in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Cui Bowen)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a pavilion at the Xishan National Forest Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the Yongdingmen in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows skyscrapers in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Tu Ming)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows skyscrapers in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows people visiting the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the Galaxy Soho in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Tian Chenxu)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the Central Radio &TV Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows walls of the Beijing Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) City Wall Relics Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chuanqi)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a winding staircase in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows skyscrapers in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Tu Ming)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the skyscrapers of the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Tu Ming)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the Beijing Olympic Tower in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chao)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the city view in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Tian Chenxu)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows people visiting the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the New Shougang Bridge in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

