Xi stresses building holistic national security architecture

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed adhering to systematic thinking in building a holistic national security architecture.

Xi made the remarks Friday while presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on national security.

Noting the importance of national security work to the Party's governance of the country and to bringing prosperity and security to the nation and the people, Xi stressed pursuing a holistic approach to national security in order to carry out the national security work well in the new era.

He urged efforts to emphasize national security in the whole process and all aspects of the work of the Party and the country, making plans and arrangements for national security in coordination with those for economic and social development, promoting global security and world peace, and providing a strong guarantee for building a modern socialist China.

The CPC Central Committee's proposals for formulating the economic and social development plan and long-range goals, adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, for the first time included ensuring both development and security among the guiding principles for economic and social development in the 14th Five-Year Plan period, and laid out strategic plans to ensure both, Xi said.

This is determined by the historical juncture in China's development and the situation and tasks facing China's national security, he added.

Xi said that since the Party's 18th national congress, the CPC Central Committee has strengthened its centralized and unified leadership over the national security work, effectively dealt with a series of major risks and challenges, and maintained overall stability of the country's national security.

Xi put forward 10 requirements for pursuing a holistic approach to national security:

-- Upholding the Party's absolute leadership over national security work;

-- Adhering to the path of national security with Chinese characteristics;

-- Taking protecting the people's security as the mission, to ensure that everything done for national security is for the sake of the people and relies on the people;

-- Balancing both development and security, while placing equal emphasis on development and security;

-- Giving top priority to political security, safeguarding the security of state power and the political system;

-- Strengthening security in all respects and ensuring both traditional and non-traditional security;

-- Highlighting the tasks of forestalling and defusing national security risks;

-- Advancing common international security and jointly building a community with a shared future for mankind featuring universal security;

-- Modernizing China's national security system and capacity;

-- Strengthening the competence of staff working for national security.