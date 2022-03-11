Traditional tie-dye products of Buyi ethnic group in Guizhou popular among tourists

People's Daily Online) 11:26, March 11, 2022

Some young women of the Buyi ethnic group make tie-dye products at the Wanfenglin scenic spot, Xingyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Some young women of the Buyi ethnic group made tie-dye products for visitors to the Wanfenglin scenic spot, Xingyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province on March 9, 2022. Integrating traditional craftsmanship and a modern taste, these products are much beloved by visitors to the area. During the holidays, many tourists come here to experience the process for making the tie-dye products.

Tie-dyeing is one of the dyeing techniques of the Buyi ethnic group. The process includes a series of steps such as folding or crumpling fabric and first tying it with strings, then dyeing the fabric with a natural pigment extracted from the fresh leaves of indigo plants, and finally untying the fabric. There are hundreds of ways to tie the fabric, which can result in numerous different patterns.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)