Wild lilies in full bloom as snow melts in Xinjiang
(Ecns.cn) 14:59, March 09, 2022
Wild lilies, also known as the top ice flowers, the first flower of spring in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, bloom in Qapqal county, Xinjiang. These flowers usually appear as the snow on the mountains thaws, and locals say they signal the end of winter. (Photo: China News Service/Hua Yanming)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
