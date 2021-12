Endangered Chinese Mergansers winter in SE China

December 28, 2021

Chinese Mergansers, an endangered bird species, winter at a river in Jian'ou City in Nanping, southeast China's Fujian Province, December 2021. (China News Service/Chen Wenxin)

Chinese merganser is an ancient species left over from the end of the tertiary glacier and an endangered species included in the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

