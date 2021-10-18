We Are China

Whooper swans migrate to nature reserve in Shandong for winter

Ecns.cn) 17:03, October 18, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 17, 2021 shows the whooper swans at the national nature reserve for whooper swans in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Zhili)

A total of 130 whooper swans have arrived at the nature reserve to spend the upcoming winter.

Swan Lake of Rongcheng is home to tens of thousands of whooper swans every winter.

