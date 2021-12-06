We Are China

Charming Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in China's Tibet

Xinhua) 17:06, December 06, 2021

A wolf is pictured at the Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

