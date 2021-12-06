Home>>
Charming Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in China's Tibet
(Xinhua) 17:06, December 06, 2021
A wolf is pictured at the Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Winter scenery of Zhegu lake in Shannan City, Tibet
- Children with heart disease from China's Tibet discharged from Fujian Children's Hospital after 20 days of free treatment
- Blue skies in Tibet boon for locals, boost to tourism
- Tibet sends out nearly 9 bln kWh of electricity
- Traditional Tibetan opera masks bring wealth to local people
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.