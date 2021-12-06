We Are China

Winter scenery of Zhegu lake in Shannan City, Tibet

Xinhua) 10:05, December 06, 2021

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the winter scenery of Zhegu lake in Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)