Winter scenery of Zhegu lake in Shannan City, Tibet
(Xinhua) 10:05, December 06, 2021
Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the winter scenery of Zhegu lake in Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
