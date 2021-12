We Are China

Forest scenery in E China's Lujiang

Ecns.cn) 08:46, December 03, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 1, 2021 shows the early winter scenery of the forest in Dahantang, Lujiang County, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Min)

