Winter scenery of NW China's Gangjige Mountain
(Ecns.cn) 14:48, December 01, 2021
This undated photo shows the winter scenery of the Gangjige Mountain in Bortala Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Hu Weibin)
Gangjig Mountain is a natural pasture. Wild animals including Siberian ibex and argali often stroll in the area.
