We Are China

Winter scenery of NW China's Gangjige Mountain

Ecns.cn) 14:48, December 01, 2021

This undated photo shows the winter scenery of the Gangjige Mountain in Bortala Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Hu Weibin)

Gangjig Mountain is a natural pasture. Wild animals including Siberian ibex and argali often stroll in the area.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)