Sunrise scenery of Yangpu international container port in S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 15:32, December 05, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2021 shows the sunrise scenery of the Yangpu international container port at Yangpu economic development zone in south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

