Children with heart disease from China's Tibet discharged from Fujian Children's Hospital after 20 days of free treatment

Xinhua) 09:24, December 02, 2021

Combo photo taken on Nov. 29, 2021 shows the nine children with congenital heart disease(CHD) receiving treatment in Fujian Children's Hospital in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Nine children with CHD from Qamdo of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region were discharged from Fujian Children's Hospital after 20 days of free treatment on Wednesday. At the end of October, doctors from Fujian and Shanghai carried out a CHD screening program in Qamdo among more than 1,000 children. Nine children with CHD, accompanied by their families, arrived in Fuzhou on Nov. 12 and received surgery on Nov. 19. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Children with congenital heart disease(CHD) play in the corridor of Fujian Children's Hospital in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 29, 2021.

A doctor checks the recovery of a child with congenital heart disease(CHD) in Fujian Children's Hospital in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 25, 2021.

A nurse takes care of a child with congenital heart disease(CHD) in Fujian Children's Hospital in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 25, 2021.

Recovered children with congenital heart disease(CHD) pose for a group photo with their families in front of Fujian Children's Hospital in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 1, 2021.

Recovered children with congenital heart disease(CHD) and their families escorted by medical staff walk out of Fujian Children's Hospital in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 1, 2021.

Recovered children with congenital heart disease(CHD) and their families escorted by medical staff walk out of Fujian Children's Hospital in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 1, 2021.

Recovered children with congenital heart disease(CHD) bid farewell to a medical staff member in Fujian Children's Hospital in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 1, 2021.

A nurse encourages a child with congenital heart disease (CHD) in Fujian Children's Hospital in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 25, 2021.

