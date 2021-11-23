In pics: Gangbug Glacier in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 20, 2021 shows the Gangbug Glacier in the border area between Nagarze and Kangmar counties, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Photo taken on Nov. 20, 2021 shows the Gangbug Glacier in the border area between Nagarze and Kangmar counties, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 21, 2021 shows the Gangbug Glacier in the border area between Nagarze and Kangmar counties, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 21, 2021 shows the Gangbug Glacier in the border area between Nagarze and Kangmar counties, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Photo taken on Nov. 21, 2021 shows the Gangbug Glacier in the border area between Nagarze and Kangmar counties, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
