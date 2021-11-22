China's Tibet sees brisk growth in courier services

Xinhua) 09:56, November 22, 2021

LHASA, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The courier sector in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region saw rapid growth in both parcels handled and business revenues in the first 10 months of the year, new data showed.

Express delivery companies in the region handled 11.79 million parcels in the period, up 31.18 percent year on year, the regional post administration said in a statement.

The number of intra-city parcels saw the fastest growth of 42.64 percent to 2.83 million, it said.

Combined revenues from the region's express services surged 41.16 percent to 401 million yuan (about 62.8 million U.S. dollars), the administration added.

The increase in revenues was faster than a rise of 20.7 percent for the whole country's express companies during the same period.

The sector's strong performance came amid sound economic fundamentals, as the region's GDP rose 7.2 percent year on year in the first three quarters.

