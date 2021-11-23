View of Gangbug Glacier in China's Tibet

Xinhua) 08:42, November 23, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 20, 2021 shows the Gangbug Glacier in the border area between Nagarze and Kangmar counties, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 21, 2021 shows the Gangbug Glacier in the border area between Nagarze and Kangmar counties, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo taken on Nov. 20, 2021 shows the Gangbug Glacier in the border area between Nagarze and Kangmar counties, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 21, 2021 shows the Gangbug Glacier in the border area between Nagarze and Kangmar counties, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo taken on Nov. 21, 2021 shows the Gangbug Glacier in the border area between Nagarze and Kangmar counties, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

