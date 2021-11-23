Neonatal critical care center opens in Tibet

November 23, 2021

LHASA, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- A neonatal critical care center has opened to the public in Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, according to local authorities.

With a total investment of 5 million yuan (about 783,000 U.S. dollars), the center established in Ngari Prefecture People's Hospital is the first of its kind in the border region.

"Equipped with high-frequency oscillatory ventilation equipment, the center will be used for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, pulmonary hemorrhage and other refractory respiratory failures," said Chen Chen, head of the hospital.

"It can effectively reduce the neonatal mortality rate in the region," Chen added.

The center comes under the joint efforts of a pairing-up aid program between Shaanxi Province and Tibet and the Beijing United Charity Foundation.

With an average altitude of more than 4,500 meters, Ngari Prefecture is restricted by the harsh natural environment. They have relatively backward medical and health facilities and limited capabilities to treat critically ill newborns.

