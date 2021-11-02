Two species discovered at Wuyishan National Park in Fujian

Ecns.cn) 17:05, November 02, 2021

This file photo shows Rana Temporaria, one of the two newly-found species, in Wuyishan National Park, East China's Fujian Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Yanqing)

The first round of background research on biological resources in Wuyishan National Park shows Rana Temporaria and a newly-found fungus species are new species in the region.

Wuyishan National Park is rich in biodiversity. Scientists have discovered other five new species since the scenic spot was included into the pilot program for national parks in 2016.

