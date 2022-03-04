People celebrate Tibetan New Year in China's Tibet

Xinhua) 08:46, March 04, 2022

People dressed in traditional costumes celebrate the Tibetan New Year in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 3, 2022. The Tibetan New Year, a traditional festival of the Tibetan ethnic minority, falls on Thursday this year. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Children dressed in traditional costumes celebrate the Tibetan New Year in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 3, 2022. The Tibetan New Year, a traditional festival of the Tibetan ethnic minority, falls on Thursday this year. (Xinhua/Chogo)

A girl dressed in traditional costumes celebrates the Tibetan New Year in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 3, 2022. The Tibetan New Year, a traditional festival of the Tibetan ethnic minority, falls on Thursday this year. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

People make toasts to celebrate the Tibetan New Year in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 3, 2022. The Tibetan New Year, a traditional festival of the Tibetan ethnic minority, falls on Thursday this year. (Xinhua/Chogo)

