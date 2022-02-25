Home>>
Snapshots of adorable wild animals in Sanjiangyuan National Park in NW China’s Qinghai
(People's Daily Online) 09:38, February 25, 2022
|Photo shows a yak grazing in the Yellow River section of the Sanjiangyuan National Park, northwest China’s Qinghai Province. (Photo courtesy of Qinghai Yuanshangcao Nature Protection Center)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- SW China’s Yunnan Province committed to building protected area system to protect endangered animals
- Chinese photographer nominated for Oscars of world wildlife photography
- NE China's Jilin builds all-round protection system for endangered Chinese mergansers
- Photographs of wildlife along Yangtze River on display in C China
- Australian wildlife photographer focuses on conserving all creatures great and small
- A tour to Sanjiangyuan National Park in NW China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.