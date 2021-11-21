Home>>
Photographs of wildlife along Yangtze River on display in C China
(Ecns.cn) 10:48, November 21, 2021
Photo shows Tibetan antelopes, which are under first-class state protection in China. (Photo: China News Service/Li Feng)
An exhibition of rare wildlife photography works along the Yangtze River was launched on Friday at Yichang Museum in Central China's Hubei province. Sixty-five photos of wildlife in the Yangtze River region collected globally show the achievements of China's ecological environment protection and ecological civilization construction, aiming at enhancing people's awareness of wildlife protection.
Photos
