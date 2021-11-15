Caofeidian wetland in north China's Hebei, habitat for migratory bird species

Xinhua) 08:46, November 15, 2021

A flock of oriental white storks forage during their southward migration at Caofeidian wetland in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 14, 2021. The Caofeidian wetland, located in the city of Tangshan, is an important spot for the migratory bird species which is under first-class national protection and is listed as "endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

