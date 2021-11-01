Home>>
In pics: swans at Hekou Reservoir wetland in Yulin, NW China
(Xinhua) 16:19, November 01, 2021
Swans are seen at the Hekou Reservoir wetland in Yulin, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 31, 2021. To the south of the Maowusu Desert, the Yuyang District has witnessed improvement in eco-environment thanks to decades of afforestation efforts. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
