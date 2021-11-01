In pics: swans at Hekou Reservoir wetland in Yulin, NW China

Xinhua) 16:19, November 01, 2021

Swans are seen at the Hekou Reservoir wetland in Yulin, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 31, 2021. To the south of the Maowusu Desert, the Yuyang District has witnessed improvement in eco-environment thanks to decades of afforestation efforts. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

