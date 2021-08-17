Home>>
Fishponds transformed into wetland oases in S China's Hainan
(People's Daily Online) 09:12, August 17, 2021
|Photo shows the Furong River Wetland in the Jiangdong New District of Haikou city, south China’s Hainan province. (People's Daily Online/Niu Liangyu)
In recent years, the Jiangdong New District in Haikou city, south China's Hainan province, which used to be home to fishponds of various sizes, has been transformed into an area of outstanding natural beauty dotted with wetlands.
Upon completion of the renovation project, the Maiya River Wetland, Furong River Wetland and Daomeng River Wetland had been fully developed at the original site of the fishponds using methods such as river dredging and the planting of vegetation.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Thrid round of mass nucleic acid testing launched in Yunlong Township of Haikou
- 1st Batch of QDLP Overseas Investment Pilot Enterprises of Hainan FTP Announced
- China releases negative list for cross-border services trade in Hainan
- Extension of Hainan pipeline to spur FTP
- Scenery of Lhalu wetland national nature reserve in Lhasa
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.