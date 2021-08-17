Fishponds transformed into wetland oases in S China's Hainan

Photo shows the Furong River Wetland in the Jiangdong New District of Haikou city, south China’s Hainan province. (People's Daily Online/Niu Liangyu)

In recent years, the Jiangdong New District in Haikou city, south China's Hainan province, which used to be home to fishponds of various sizes, has been transformed into an area of outstanding natural beauty dotted with wetlands.

Upon completion of the renovation project, the Maiya River Wetland, Furong River Wetland and Daomeng River Wetland had been fully developed at the original site of the fishponds using methods such as river dredging and the planting of vegetation.

