Thrid round of mass nucleic acid testing launched in Yunlong Township of Haikou

Xinhua) 08:47, August 12, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen at a COVID-19 nucleic acid testing site in Yunlong Township of Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 11, 2021. Yunlong launched its thrid round of mass nucleic acid testing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

