China releases negative list for cross-border services trade in Hainan

Xinhua) 13:19, July 26, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 8, 2020 shows a cruise ship at a port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- China's commerce ministry has released a negative list for cross-border trade in services in its southern island province of Hainan, the first negative list for services trade in the country.

The list outlined 70 special management measures in 11 categories for overseas services providers, according to a statement on the website of the Ministry of Commerce.

For areas not included in the list, domestic and overseas services providers shall have a level playing field and enjoy equal market access in Hainan free trade port, the statement said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)