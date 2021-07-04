Home>>
China's Hainan sees surging offshore duty-free sales
(Xinhua) 10:23, July 04, 2021
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- One year on, China's resort island prospers with duty-free consumption
- "Free Trade Port - Visiting Haikou" event successfully held in Hainan
- Major project of Hainan Free Trade Port under construction
- South China’s Hainan launches innovative agricultural products
- Offshore duty free policy boosts economic vitality in S China's Hainan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.