China's Hainan sees surging offshore duty-free sales

Customers choose products at a duty-free shopping mall in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 2, 2021. Official data shows that offshore duty-free sales in the province grew 226 percent between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, reaching 46.8 billion yuan (about 7.2 billion U.S. dollars). Meanwhile, about 60.72 million items were sold to some 6.28 million customers. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)