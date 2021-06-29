Major project of Hainan Free Trade Port under construction

Ecns.cn) 13:22, June 29, 2021

Aerial photo shows the construction sites of comprehensive transport hub in Haikou New Seaport in east China's Hainan Province, June 28, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/ Luo Yunfei)

The comprehensive transport hub in Haikou New Seaport is one of the core construction projects of Hainan free trade port, including two major projects: ro-ro terminal and GTC plus relative supporting facilities. The new seaport covers 21, 585 square meters in total.

The project eyes on upgrading transported ability of the new seaport, assisting in managing the free trade port, and promoting the future development of Haikou.

