A tour to Sanjiangyuan National Park in NW China

Xinhua) 09:13, October 15, 2021

XINING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Sanjiangyuan National Park, located in Qinghai Province, is one of the first national parks officially established in China. Known as the "water tower of China," it is home to the headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers. With a total area of 190,700 square kilometers, it is an important ecological safety barrier and germplasm bank of plateau organisms in China, with rich biodiversity. There are 69 species of wild animals under state key protection in the area, which is known as the "natural germplasm bank of Alpine Creatures". Rare wild animals such as Tibetan antelope, snow leopard, and Tibetan wild donkey have lived here for generations.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)