Ecological system improves in Sanjiangyuan National Park in Qinghai

Xinhua) 08:36, October 15, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 29, 2018 shows a view of Tongtian River at the Sanjiangyuan National Park in northwest China's Qinghai Province. Sanjiangyuan, meaning the "source of three rivers," is home to the headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers. The ecological system has been steadily improving in recent years in the Sanjiangyuan National Park, making it a habitat of an increasing number of wild animals. (Photo by Pan Binbin/Xinhua)

