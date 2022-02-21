Inheritor of Chen Leaf Miniatures carves Beijing 2022 into leaves
Photo shows a leaf carving work with the pattern of Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, created by Chen Liming. (Photo/Yang Fan)
Chen Liming, a leaf carving master in Jiaozuo city, central China’s Henan Province, created leaf carving works with the theme of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games to show his support for the mega sporting event.
Chen is the heir of Chen Leaf Miniatures, listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage in Henan. Chen Leaf Miniatures require dozens of steps such as selecting, cleaning, coloring, drawing, carving and drying natural leaves.
Chen Liming presents his leaf carving work. (Photo/Yang Fan)
Photo shows Chen Liming’s leaf carving work with an image of Chinese speed skater Ren Ziwei. (Photo/Yang Fan)
Photo shows Chen Liming’s leaf carving work with an image of China’s freeskier Gu Ailing. (Photo/Yang Fan)
Photo shows Chen Liming’s leaf carving work with an image of Chinese speed skater Wu Dajing. (Photo/Yang Fan)
Photo shows Chen Liming’s leaf carving work with an image of Chinese snowboarder Su Yiming. (Photo/Yang Fan)
Photo shows Chen Liming’s leaf carving work with a pattern of Bing Dwen Dwen “eating” tangyuan, a kind of stuffed small dumpling ball made of glutinous rice flour to celebrate the Lantern Festival. (Photo/Yang Fan)
Photo shows Chen Liming’s leaf carving work with an image of a short-track speed skater. (Photo/Yang Fan)
Photo shows Chen Liming’s leaf carving work with an image of a speed skater. (Photo/Yang Fan)
Photo shows Chen Liming’s leaf carving work with an image of a freestyle skier. (Photo/Yang Fan)
Photos
- Beyond record golds, China witnesses inspiring breakthroughs at Beijing 2022
- In pics: closing ceremony of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games
- Gu wins women's free ski halfpipe, her second gold for China at Beijing 2022
- Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen rises as an Olympic star as irresistibly cute design wins widespread acclaim
Related Stories
- IOC awards Olympic Cup to the Chinese people
- Persistence of Olympic veterans inspires netizens
- Interview: Alpine skier Abdi explores cooperation potentials between Saudi Arabia and China to promote winter sports
- Johaug wins 3rd gold of Beijing 2022 in women's cross-country mass start
- Beijing 2022 memo: Big Air Shougang, from abandoned steel mill to Olympic ski jump
- Beijing 2022 impression: opening ceremony, games and Bing Dwen Dwen
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.