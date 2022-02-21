We Are China

Inheritor of Chen Leaf Miniatures carves Beijing 2022 into leaves

People's Daily Online) 13:44, February 21, 2022

Photo shows a leaf carving work with the pattern of Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, created by Chen Liming. (Photo/Yang Fan)

Chen Liming, a leaf carving master in Jiaozuo city, central China’s Henan Province, created leaf carving works with the theme of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games to show his support for the mega sporting event.

Chen is the heir of Chen Leaf Miniatures, listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage in Henan. Chen Leaf Miniatures require dozens of steps such as selecting, cleaning, coloring, drawing, carving and drying natural leaves.

Chen Liming presents his leaf carving work. (Photo/Yang Fan)

Photo shows Chen Liming’s leaf carving work with an image of Chinese speed skater Ren Ziwei. (Photo/Yang Fan)

Photo shows Chen Liming’s leaf carving work with an image of China’s freeskier Gu Ailing. (Photo/Yang Fan)

Photo shows Chen Liming’s leaf carving work with an image of Chinese speed skater Wu Dajing. (Photo/Yang Fan)

Photo shows Chen Liming’s leaf carving work with an image of Chinese snowboarder Su Yiming. (Photo/Yang Fan)

Photo shows Chen Liming’s leaf carving work with a pattern of Bing Dwen Dwen “eating” tangyuan, a kind of stuffed small dumpling ball made of glutinous rice flour to celebrate the Lantern Festival. (Photo/Yang Fan)

Photo shows Chen Liming’s leaf carving work with an image of a short-track speed skater. (Photo/Yang Fan)

Photo shows Chen Liming’s leaf carving work with an image of a speed skater. (Photo/Yang Fan)

Photo shows Chen Liming’s leaf carving work with an image of a freestyle skier. (Photo/Yang Fan)

