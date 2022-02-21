Home>>
Beijing 2022 memo: Big Air Shougang, from abandoned steel mill to Olympic ski jump
(People's Daily App) 10:24, February 21, 2022
Once an industrial site and now a venue for Beijing Winter Olympics, Big Air Shougang is the first permanent big air facility in the world. The city-based structure sees skiers launch themselves skyward, and makes a stunning backdrop for the sports.
Big Air Shougang proves that sports can bring vitality to brownfield land and industrial legacy can work well with Olympic spirit.
