Collection of amazing experiences with Beijing 2022
(People's Daily App) 09:32, February 21, 2022
Living in excellent rooms, enjoying a beauty salon and taking the Olympic bullet train… Foreign athletes and journalists shared their amazing experiences with the village, facilities and venues during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on social media.
