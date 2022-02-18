In pics: Battle of the Flowers parade of 2022 Nice Carnival

Xinhua) 09:40, February 18, 2022

Actors perform during the Battle of the Flowers parade of the 2022 Nice Carnival in Nice, France, Feb. 16, 2022. The carnival runs from Feb. 11 to 27 under the theme "King of Animals." (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

An actress performs during the Battle of the Flowers parade of the 2022 Nice Carnival in Nice, France, Feb. 16, 2022. The carnival runs from Feb. 11 to 27 under the theme "King of Animals." (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

Actors perform during the Battle of the Flowers parade of the 2022 Nice Carnival in Nice, France, Feb. 16, 2022. The carnival runs from Feb. 11 to 27 under the theme "King of Animals." (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

A carnival float proceeds during the Battle of the Flowers parade of the 2022 Nice Carnival in Nice, France, Feb. 16, 2022. The carnival runs from Feb. 11 to 27 under the theme "King of Animals." (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

Actors perform during the Battle of the Flowers parade of the 2022 Nice Carnival in Nice, France, Feb. 16, 2022. The carnival runs from Feb. 11 to 27 under the theme "King of Animals." (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

Spectators are seen during the Battle of the Flowers parade of the 2022 Nice Carnival in Nice, France, Feb. 16, 2022. The carnival runs from Feb. 11 to 27 under the theme "King of Animals." (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

