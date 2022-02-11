Lanterns lit up to celebrate Lantern Festival in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
People visit the Tang Paradise ahead of the Lantern Festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 10, 2022. Lanterns are lit up to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Xi'an. (Photo by Xiong Shiyu/Xinhua)
People view lanterns ahead of the Lantern Festival at the Tang Paradise in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 10, 2022. Lanterns are lit up to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Xi'an. (Photo by Xiong Shiyu/Xinhua)
People visit the Tang Paradise ahead of the Lantern Festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 10, 2022. Lanterns are lit up to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Xi'an. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
Photo taken on Feb. 10, 2022 shows a scene of the Tang Paradise in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Lanterns are lit up to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Xi'an. (Photo by Hu Jinpei/Xinhua)
People view lanterns ahead of the Lantern Festival at the Tang Paradise in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 10, 2022. Lanterns are lit up to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Xi'an. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
People view lanterns ahead of the Lantern Festival at the Tang Paradise in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 10, 2022. Lanterns are lit up to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Xi'an. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
Photos
Related Stories
- Various events held across China to celebrate upcoming Lantern Festival
- Lanterns displayed at 2021 Seoul Lantern Festival
- ‘Tang Palace’ lights up the night in Luoyang, C China’s Henan
- Various activities held across China to celebrate Lantern Festival
- Ekou Naoge performer to present online performance for Lantern Festival
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.