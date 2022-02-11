Lanterns lit up to celebrate Lantern Festival in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 13:49, February 11, 2022

People visit the Tang Paradise ahead of the Lantern Festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 10, 2022. Lanterns are lit up to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Xi'an. (Photo by Xiong Shiyu/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Feb. 10, 2022 shows a scene of the Tang Paradise in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Lanterns are lit up to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Xi'an. (Photo by Hu Jinpei/Xinhua)

