Snow scenery across China

Xinhua) 08:43, February 08, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 7, 2022 shows the snow scenery of the Baohu Lake in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 7, 2022 shows the snow scenery in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 7, 2022 shows the snow scenery of the Baohu Lake in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 7, 2022 shows the snow scenery in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 7, 2022 shows the snow scenery in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 7, 2022 shows the snow scenery in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Photo taken on Feb. 7, 2022 shows street sculptures amid snow in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Photo taken on Feb. 7, 2022 shows people riding tourist boats amid snow at the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Photo taken on Feb. 7, 2022 shows a tourist taking pictures amid snow at the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Photo taken on Feb. 7, 2022 shows tourists visiting the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area amid snow in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 7, 2022 shows a view of the Xuanwu Lake amid snow in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 7, 2022 shows a view of the Jiming Temple amid snow in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Aerial photo shows the snow scenery in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

People play in the snow in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Aerial photo shows the snow scenery in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Aerial photo shows the snow scenery in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Aerial photo shows the snow scenery in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Aerial photo shows the snow scenery in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

A child makes a snowman beside a street in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 7, 2022. (Photo by Wu Zhizun/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows the snow scenery in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Aerial photo shows the snow scenery in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

A woman poses for photos in Hankou of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 7, 2022. (Photo by Wu Zhizun/Xinhua)

