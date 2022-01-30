Herdsmen in Xinjiang live better life

Xinhua) 09:08, January 30, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 26, 2022 shows the scenery of Akyaz Valley in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Herdsmen in Xinjiang had lived a nomadic life for centuries. Under a housing project to benefit hundreds of households of local herdsmen, local authorities have initiated construction of supporting facilities to help herdsmen's settlement. It helps herdsmen to start a new life with better medical, educational, cultural and health facilities. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

