Sunday, January 30, 2022

Herdsmen in Xinjiang live better life

(Xinhua) 09:08, January 30, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 26, 2022 shows the scenery of Akyaz Valley in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Herdsmen in Xinjiang had lived a nomadic life for centuries. Under a housing project to benefit hundreds of households of local herdsmen, local authorities have initiated construction of supporting facilities to help herdsmen's settlement. It helps herdsmen to start a new life with better medical, educational, cultural and health facilities. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)


