Students play snow football game in Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 16:49, January 27, 2022

A snow football match was held last week at a ski resort in Karamay, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Eight groups of students from local elementary schools participated in the game. With the theme of "Ice-snow sports in exciting winter", the competition stirred up people’s enthusiasm for winter sports as the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics nears.

The field pulsed with happiness and excitement. Children worked together, trying their best to win the match and have their ability of independence and teamwork enhanced, said Fu Hao, president of the city's football association.

(By Huang Jingjing and Lyv Xingke; Source: Karamay Daily)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)