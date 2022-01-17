Yutian County in Xinjiang steps up development of labour-intensive industries

Photo shows an interior view of a workshop at the production base of Erke in Tianjin industrial park in Yutian County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2022. Yutian County, once a poverty-stricken area in Xinjiang, has stepped up the development of labour-intensive industries including textile, clothes and sock making.

At Tianjin industrial park in Yutian, a production base of Chinese sports brand Erke was put into operation on Jan. 1, 2022, offering more than 500 jobs for locals.

Maynurhan Amang and her husband Abudulezizi Maisedi, attracted by working conditions provided by Erke, quitted their early jobs in the restaurant and became workers of Erke at the end of 2021.

"We have regular working hours and noon break here, and the park offers two-room apartments for employed couples like us," Maynurhan said.

So far the park has settled dozens of enterprises with various supporting facilities including dormitories, canteens, hospitals, kindergartens, commercial streets, etc. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

