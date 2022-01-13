Integrated industrial park in Xinjiang promotes economic development

A staff member works in an electronics company at the integrated industrial park in Moyu County of Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2022. Located on the southern brim of the Taklimakan Desert, Moyu was once an impoverished county with little arable land and weak industrial foundation. In recent years, Moyu County made efforts to attract investment as the booster of industrial development, constantly optimizes the industrial structure, and builds an integrated industrial park with the whole industrial chain of hosiery and electronics, effectively promoting economic development and increasing the income of local people. Up to now, the integrated industrial park in Moyu County has settled 17 enterprises and has offered more than 3,000 jobs. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Staff members work in a medical equipment factory at the integrated industrial park in Moyu County of Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2022.

Staff members work in a clothing factory at the integrated industrial park in Moyu County of Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2022.

A staff member works in a textile factory at the integrated industrial park in Moyu County of Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2022.

Staff members work in a medical equipment factory at the integrated industrial park in Moyu County of Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2022.

A staff member works in an electronics factory at the integrated industrial park in Moyu County of Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2022.

A staff member works in a textile factory at the integrated industrial park in Moyu County of Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 11, 2022 shows the integrated industrial park in Moyu County of Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

A staff member works in a clothing factory at the integrated industrial park in Moyu County of Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2022.

