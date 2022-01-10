Xinjiang's power transmission volume hits new high in 2021

January 10, 2022

URUMQI, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region transmitted a record 122 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of locally generated electricity to other parts of the country in 2021, up over 16 percent year on year, according to the State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

The region has supplied electricity to 20 provincial-level regions across China through the power transmission project, which was launched in 2010.

Thanks to the further enhanced transmission capacity of the Changji-Guquan ultra-high voltage direct current transmission line, a major line of the project that stretches from Xinjiang to east China's Anhui Province, the total transmission capacity of the project increased to 16.4 million kilowatts in 2021.

Over the past 11 years, the annual transmission volume of the project has expanded some 40 times.

Xinjiang is rich in energy resources, including wind and solar power, and boasts excess power-generation capacity.

