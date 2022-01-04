China's Xinjiang logs over 185 mln tonnes of railway cargo volume in 2021

Xinhua) 08:28, January 04, 2022

URUMQI, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region transported more than 185 million tonnes of cargo in 2021, up 6.2 percent year on year, regional railway authorities said.

China Railway Urumqi Group Co., Ltd. had launched a series of measures for smooth transportation of Xinjiang coal, cotton and other bulk materials during the period, said the group.

Last year, Horgos Port and Alataw Pass, both major rail ports in the region, handled a total of 12,210 China-Europe freight trains, up 21.5 percent compared to 2020.

Notably, Horgos Port handled about 6,300 China-Europe freight trains during the period, a 26.6 percent increase year on year. Currently, 29 routes pass through Horgos, linking China to 45 cities and regions in 22 countries.

