Gantry crane loads containers onto freight train in Nanning int'l railway port, S China
(Xinhua) 14:32, January 02, 2022
A gantry crane loads containers onto a freight train in Nanning international railway port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 31, 2021. (Xinhua)
