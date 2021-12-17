Home>>
Upgraded snow removal vehicle used to ensure railway safety in Xinjiang
(Xinhua) 08:24, December 17, 2021
Workers check the condition of a snow removal vehicle running along the Karamey-Tacheng Railway in Tacheng of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 14, 2021. As heavy snow affects trains' operation in winter along the Karamey-Tacheng Railway from time to time, the Urumqi Railroad Bureau in Xinjiang has been putting upgraded snow removal vehicle into operation since Dec. 10 to clear accumulated snow more effectively and ensure the normal running of the railway. (Photo by Bai Fengliang/Xinhua)
