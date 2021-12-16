Construction of Xi'an-Shiyan high-speed railway kicks off
Photo taken on Dec. 15, 2021 shows the construction site of the Xi'an-Shiyan high-speed railway in Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province. Construction of the Xi'an-Shiyan high-speed railway, linking Xi'an City in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, kicked off on Wednesday. The 255.76-km-long railway, with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is expected to be completed and put into operation in 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)
A worker operates a machine at the construction site of the Xi'an-Shiyan high-speed railway in Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 15, 2021. Construction of the Xi'an-Shiyan high-speed railway, linking Xi'an City in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, kicked off on Wednesday. The 255.76-km-long railway, with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is expected to be completed and put into operation in 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)
