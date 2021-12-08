Home>>
China-Laos Railway "makes me feel at home," says Lao overseas student
(Xinhua) 14:55, December 08, 2021
Faster, cheaper, cozier... the China-Laos Railway has won the hearts of many Lao overseas students in China. The railway "makes me feel at home," they said. Shuttling between China's southwest Kunming and Lao capital Vientiane, the train has made commutes and trade in the region easier. Click for more.
