China's easternmost high-speed railway starts operation
Passengers prepare to take a train of the Mudanjiang-Jiamusi Railway at the Mudanjiang Railway Station in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 6, 2021. The country's easternmost high-speed railway, linking the cities of Mudanjiang and Jiamusi in Heilongjiang Province, started operation on Monday, stretching 372 km in the frigid zone. (Photo by Yuan Yong/Xinhua)
A train runs in a trial operation of the Mudanjiang-Jiamusi Railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 2, 2021. The country's easternmost high-speed railway, linking the cities of Mudanjiang and Jiamusi in Heilongjiang Province, started operation on Monday, stretching 372 km in the frigid zone. (Xinhua)
A train runs on the Mudanjiang-Jiamusi Railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 6, 2021. The country's easternmost high-speed railway, linking the cities of Mudanjiang and Jiamusi in Heilongjiang Province, started operation on Monday, stretching 372 km in the frigid zone. (Photo by Lei Xiaoping/Xinhua)
A train runs on the Mudanjiang-Jiamusi Railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 6, 2021. The country's easternmost high-speed railway, linking the cities of Mudanjiang and Jiamusi in Heilongjiang Province, started operation on Monday, stretching 372 km in the frigid zone. (Photo by Yuan Yong/Xinhua)
A train runs in a trial operation of the Mudanjiang-Jiamusi Railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 4, 2021. The country's easternmost high-speed railway, linking the cities of Mudanjiang and Jiamusi in Heilongjiang Province, started operation on Monday, stretching 372 km in the frigid zone. (Xinhua)
Photos
