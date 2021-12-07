China's easternmost high-speed railway starts operation

Xinhua) 08:54, December 07, 2021

Passengers prepare to take a train of the Mudanjiang-Jiamusi Railway at the Mudanjiang Railway Station in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 6, 2021. The country's easternmost high-speed railway, linking the cities of Mudanjiang and Jiamusi in Heilongjiang Province, started operation on Monday, stretching 372 km in the frigid zone. (Photo by Yuan Yong/Xinhua)

