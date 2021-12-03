Home>>
Lao Ambassador to China confirms significance of China-Laos Railway
(People's Daily App) 10:15, December 03, 2021
Khamphao Ernthavanh, Lao ambassador to China, praised the opening of the China-Laos Railway, as a “huge project under the Belt and Road Initiative” on Thursday.
“It’s a symbol of friendship and cooperation between the two countries,” the ambassador said.
China-Laos trade exceeded $3.72 million in the first half of 2021, a 35 percent increase year on year, he noted.
