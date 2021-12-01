Home>>
Xi, Thongloun to attend opening ceremony of China-Laos railway via video link
(Xinhua) 09:47, December 01, 2021
Aerial photo taken on July 29, 2020 shows the China-Laos railway over the villages and fields in northern Laos.(Xinhua/Pan Longzhu)
BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, will meet with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, via video link on Friday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said here Wednesday.
Xi and Thongloun will also attend a virtual ceremony of the opening of the China-Laos railway, Hua said.
