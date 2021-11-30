What are the latest measures to boost China-Africa cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced a series of measures to boost China-Africa cooperation when he addressed the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation via video link on Monday.

The following are the highlights of the measures:

MEDICAL &HEALTH PROGRAM

-- China will provide another 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa to help achieve the African Union goal of vaccinating 60 percent of the African population by 2022.

-- China will undertake 10 medical and health projects for African countries, and send 1,500 medical personnel and public health experts to Africa.

POVERTY REDUCTION &AGRICULTURE

-- China will undertake 10 poverty reduction and agricultural projects for Africa, and send 500 agricultural experts to Africa.

-- China will support the Alliance of Chinese Companies in Africa for Corporate Social Responsibilities in launching the initiative of "100 Companies in 1,000 Villages."

TRADE PROMOTION

-- China will further increase the scope of products enjoying zero-tariff treatment for the least developed countries having diplomatic relations with China, in a bid to reach 300 billion U.S. dollars in total imports from Africa in the next three years.

-- China will provide 10 billion U.S. dollars of trade finance to support African export.

-- China will undertake 10 connectivity projects for Africa.

INVESTMENT PROMOTION

-- China will encourage its businesses to invest no less than 10 billion U.S. dollars in Africa in the next three years.

-- China will undertake 10 industrialization and employment promotion projects for Africa, provide credit facilities of 10 billion dollars to African financial institutions, support the development of African small and medium-sized enterprises on a priority basis, and establish a China-Africa cross-border RMB center.

DIGITAL INNOVATION

-- China will undertake 10 digital economy projects for Africa, set up centers for China-Africa cooperation on satellite remote-sensing application, and support the development of China-Africa joint laboratories, partner institutes, and scientific and technological innovation cooperation bases.

GREEN DEVELOPMENT

-- China will undertake 10 green development, environmental protection and climate action projects for Africa, support the development of the "Great Green Wall," and build in Africa centers of excellence on low-carbon development and climate change adaptation.

CAPACITY BUILDING

-- China will help build or upgrade 10 schools in Africa, and invite 10,000 high-level African professionals to seminars and workshops.

-- China will encourage Chinese companies in Africa to create at least 800,000 local jobs.

